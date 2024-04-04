San Antonio Police: Mother and child struck by a car, killed while crossing North Side street

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A mother and her child are dead after a driver who may have been intoxicated ran into them on a North Side street.

Police say it happened at around 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 20500 block of Stone Oak Parkway.

The woman was pushing the child in a stroller and as they were in the crosswalk, a speeding driver hit them.

When officers arrived, they noticed that the driver appeared to be intoxicated, so they brought him in for questioning and to undergo a blood-alcohol test.

Police say if the man was driving while drunk, he could be charged with two counts intoxication manslaughter.

No names have been released and the investigation continues.