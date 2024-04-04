KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Mother and child struck by a car, killed while crossing North Side street

By Don Morgan
April 4, 2024 4:49AM CDT
Share
San Antonio Police: Mother and child struck by a car, killed while crossing North Side street
Flashing lights on a police car.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A mother and her child are dead after a driver who may have been intoxicated ran into them on a North Side street.

Police say it happened at around 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 20500 block of Stone Oak Parkway.

The woman was pushing the child in a stroller and as they were in the crosswalk, a speeding driver hit them.

When officers arrived, they noticed that the driver appeared to be intoxicated, so they brought him in for questioning and to undergo a blood-alcohol test.

Police say if the man was driving while drunk, he could be charged with two counts intoxication manslaughter.

No names have been released and the investigation continues.

 

More about:
North Side
pedestrian fatal
San Antonio

Popular Posts

1

Illegal immigrants storm border in El Paso, group pushed back to Mexico
2

Red Flag Warning for much of South Central Texas through Monday night
3

Five arrested in South Texas, accused of trafficking military grade firearms to Mexican drug cartel
4

Bexar County Medical Examiner says 3-year-old found in West Side park died from a gunshot wound, death has been ruled a homicide
5

SAPD: Teen recovering after shooting himself in hand