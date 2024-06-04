San Antonio Police: Motorcyclist killed, passenger hurt in collision with pickup on the Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One person killed, a second injured after a motorcycle slammed into a pickup on the Northwest Side.

San Antonio police say the crash happened just before 10 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Callaghan Road and Timco East.

A man in his fifties was operating the motorcycle and a woman in her thirties was his passenger.

They collided with the pickup as it turned across the roadway.

The pickup driver did stop to help but the man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was rushed to the hospital. She’s reported to be in serious condition.

Police say no charges are expected to be filed against the pickup driver, who was not hurt, and no names have been released.

The investigation continues.