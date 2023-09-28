San Antonio Police: Motorcyclist seriously injured after being hit from behind by another vehicle

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A late night crash on the Northwest side sends a motorcyclist to the hospital.

San Antonio Police say they were called to the 15200 block of I-10 West near UTSA at around 11 Wednesday night.

A man on a motorcycle was hit from behind by another vehicle.

The impact threw the man from his bike. He was rushed to the hospital with injuries that are being called “serious”.

Police say the man who hit the motorcyclist was detained for possible DWI and will be evaluated.

No names have been released.

The investigation continues.