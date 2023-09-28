KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Motorcyclist seriously injured after being hit from behind by another vehicle

By Don Morgan
September 28, 2023 6:13AM CDT
Share
San Antonio Police: Motorcyclist seriously injured after being hit from behind by another vehicle
Police red and blue lights

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A late night crash on the Northwest side sends a motorcyclist to the hospital.

San Antonio Police say they were called to the 15200 block of I-10 West near UTSA at around 11 Wednesday night.

A man on a motorcycle was hit from behind by another vehicle.

The impact threw the man from his bike. He was rushed to the hospital with injuries that are being called “serious”.

Police say the man who hit the motorcyclist was detained for possible DWI and will be evaluated.

No names have been released.

The investigation continues.

More about:
crash
Northwest Side
San Antonio

Popular Posts

1

SAPD: 10-year-old sleeping in the back seat of a car wakes up, jumps out of vehicle after finding thief behind the wheel
2

Border: Feds cut and remove razor wire put in by Texas, Abbott responds with more troops
3

San Antonio Police: Man pistol whipped, shot and robbed on city's North Side
4

San Antonio Police: SAPD Officer suspended following arrest for suspicion of DWI
5

Cans of SPAM sold at Texas H-E-B stores subject of USDA health alert