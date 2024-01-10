San Antonio Police: Motorist killed after crashing into crane in 1604 construction zone

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is dead after crashing his pickup into a construction crane on the Northwest Side.

Police say the crash happened just before 2 A.M. Wednesday on 1604, near IH-10.

According to a police report, an off-duty officer’s vehicle was parked in order to block traffic from the construction zone.

But the driver went around the officer’s vehicle and crashed into the crane.

The roof of his pickup was torn off and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name hasn’t been released and police say they are trying to determine why the man went around the off-duty officer’s vehicle.

No other injuries were reported.