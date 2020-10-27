      Weather Alert

San Antonio police need your help identifying this woman

Elizabeth Ruiz
Oct 27, 2020 @ 5:57pm
Police are looking for this woman who they say was involved in a fatal wreck/Photo-SAPD

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio police are asking for your help in identifying a woman involved in a fatal hit and run accident last weekend.

Police say Alex Reyna was driving on IH 10 East near IH 37 around  7:40 Saturday morning when a woman in a 1997 green Honda SUV tried to pass him.  Their vehicles collided, causing Reyna to slam into a large metal sign. He was pronounced dead on the scene.  The SUV crashed into a guardrail, but the woman walked away from the scene.

Anyone with information on her identity is asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Division at 210-207-7385.

 

