SAPD: Apartment floods after bullets hit water pipe on West Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a shooting at a West Side apartment complex. Nobody was injured, but there’s a huge mess caused by the gunfire.

Police say it happened at around 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Horal Street. This is where investigators say she answered a knock at her door before seeing a man she didn’t recognize standing outside her apartment. Upon closing the door, police say someone shouted as gunfire rang out.

Detectives say several bullets were fired into the woman’s apartment, missing her, a dog and a sleeping child.

While nobody in the apartment was injured by the gunshots, one of the bullets hit a water pipe. The woman’s apartment was flooded and water spilled to the area just outside her door.

The shooter has yet to be identified and police are still trying to figure out the motive.

This is a developing story and more details will be given when possible.