San Antonio Police: No sign of forced entry at apartment where a woman was shot, investigators searching for three people seen running from the area

By Don Morgan
February 22, 2024 5:13AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A lot of questions surrounding the shooting of a woman at a Northwest Side apartment complex.

San Antonio Police tell KSAT-12 that they were called to the 1800 block of Bandera Road just after 9:30 P.M. Wednesday.

Officers found the woman in her apartment with gunshot wounds to her arm.

Her injuries are being called “life threatening”.

Witnesses are telling police that they saw three people running from the apartment around the time the shooting took place.

Officers searched the area, on the ground and from the sky but haven’t been able to locate anyone connected to the shooting.

Police at the scene say there were no signs of forced entry or any illegal activity in the apartment.

The investigation continues.

KTSA News will provide updates on this developing story when more information is available.

