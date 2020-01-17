San Antonio Police Office charged with domestic violence
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio Police Officer has been arrested.
31 year old Austin Wilke was taken into custody by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office on a domestic violence charge.
Chief William McManus says the allegation against Officer Wilke is inexcusable.
“It is disheartening to learn that an officer has been arrested for domestic violence. It goes against our department’s mission, vision and values. Our Department takes every allegation of domestic violence seriously and these actions by any member will not be tolerated.”
The 3 year SAPD veteran will be placed on administrative leave during a criminal and administrative investigation.
More details on Wilke’s arrest haven’t been released.