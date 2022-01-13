      Weather Alert

San Antonio Police Officer accused of striking a woman in the face is arrested

Don Morgan
Jan 13, 2022 @ 11:29am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bexar County Deputies have arrested a San Antonio Police Officer on a Family Violence charge.

28 year old Officer Christian Harris was taken into custody just after 3 A.M. Thursday.

The Deputies were responding to a call from a woman in far West Bexar County who reported Harris struck her in the face.

The woman told Deputies that after she was hit, she hid behind a shed in the backyard, then ran to a nearby residence to call for help.

Officer Harris tried to get away before Deputies showed up but they caught him about a block away.

He has been temporarily suspended from the department, without pay.

Harris has been with the SAPD since 2016.

 

