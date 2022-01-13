San Antonio Police Officer accused of striking a woman in the face is arrested

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bexar County Deputies have arrested a San Antonio Police Officer on a Family Violence charge.
28 year old Officer Christian Harris was taken into custody just after 3 A.M. Thursday.
The Deputies were responding to a call from a woman in far West Bexar County who reported Harris struck her in the face.
The woman told Deputies that after she was hit, she hid behind a shed in the backyard, then ran to a nearby residence to call for help.
Officer Harris tried to get away before Deputies showed up but they caught him about a block away.
He has been temporarily suspended from the department, without pay.
Harris has been with the SAPD since 2016.