San Antonio police officer arrested after hidden camera, footage found in ex-girlfriend’s home

By Christian Blood
June 1, 2023 12:55PM CDT
San Antonio Police Department – Andres Puente arrest on May 31, 2023

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio police officer is now on temporary unpaid leave after investigators with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office say a hidden camera was found in the home of his ex-girlfriend.

In a Thursday release, SAPD says 32-year-old Andres Puente was arrested and charged with felony invasive visual recording.

Bexar County sheriff’s deputies were called to the woman’s home Tuesday night, and investigators say the recording device was found behind a computer desk. The camera was described as looking like an electric plug-in outlet extender, and BCSO investigators say around 33 hours of footage was recovered. Police say some of the footage includes the victim’s underage daughter partially clothed, among other content.

KSAT-TV reports investigators also have a text from Puente to the victim admitting that was in her home without her knowing about it.

SAPD says Puente will remain on temporary unpaid leave until both criminal and administrative investigations are complete.

