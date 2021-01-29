      Weather Alert

San Antonio police officer arrested for DWI on La Cantera Parkway

Elizabeth Ruiz
Jan 28, 2021 @ 6:05pm
SAPD Officer James Nicholson arrested for DWI Jan. 28, 2021/Photo-SAPD

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A San Antonio police officer has been arrested and charge with driving while intoxicated.

Officer James Nicholson was arrested shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday in the 15900 block of La  Cantera Parkway and charged with DWI.

Nicholson, who has been with SAPD for three years, has been suspended pending the outcome of the internal and criminal investigations.

 

TAGS
Driving While Intoxicated DWI James Nicholson La Cantera Parkway SAPD
Popular Posts
San Antonio Walmart supercenter closed for cleaning, sanitizing
Driver dies when tanker truck burst into flames after rolling over in San Antonio
San Antonio police officer charged with possession of child porn and bribery
Gov. Abbott considering establishing state-controlled 'safe zone' for Texas Capitol and UT Austin
San Antonio police kill gunman outside South Park Mall