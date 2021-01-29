San Antonio police officer arrested for DWI on La Cantera Parkway
SAPD Officer James Nicholson arrested for DWI Jan. 28, 2021/Photo-SAPD
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A San Antonio police officer has been arrested and charge with driving while intoxicated.
Officer James Nicholson was arrested shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday in the 15900 block of La Cantera Parkway and charged with DWI.
Nicholson, who has been with SAPD for three years, has been suspended pending the outcome of the internal and criminal investigations.