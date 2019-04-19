San Antonio Police Officer arrested for punching a woman
By Don Morgan
|
Apr 19, 2019 @ 3:19 PM
Nicolette Muniz (Photo: San Antonio Police Department)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio Police Officer is in trouble for roughing up another woman.

The woman reports that Officer Nicolette Muniz showed up at her home on Sprucewood early Friday morning and punched her in the face and neck.

The woman claims it happened because her boyfriend and Officer Muniz had a romantic relationship.

Muniz, who was off duty at the time of the incident, has been with the San Antonio Police Department for 3 years.  She was booked on a Class A misdemeanor assault charge and is on administrative leave while the case is investigated.

