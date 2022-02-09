San Antonio Police Officer arrested for Suspicion of DWI

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An off-duty San Antonio Police Officer has been arrested for Suspicion of Driving While Intoxicated.
Officers got a call that a motorists was on side of the road near Loop 410 and State Highway 16.
They found the motorist was Officer Rosemary Caudillo, a 17 year SAPD veteran.
She was taken into custody and will be temporarily suspended without pay during the investigation.
Criminal and administrative investigations are being conducted.
Officer Caudillo is assigned to the department’s South Patrol.