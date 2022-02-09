      Weather Alert

San Antonio Police Officer arrested for Suspicion of DWI

Don Morgan
Feb 9, 2022 @ 9:39am
Photo: San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An off-duty San Antonio Police Officer has been arrested for Suspicion of Driving While Intoxicated.

Officers got a call that a motorists was on side of the road near Loop 410 and State Highway 16.

They found the motorist was Officer Rosemary Caudillo, a 17 year SAPD veteran.

She was taken into custody and will be temporarily suspended without pay during the investigation.

Criminal and administrative investigations are being conducted.

Officer Caudillo is assigned to the department’s South Patrol.

TAGS
DWI Arrest police officer arrested San Antonio
Popular Posts
Friday school closures around San Antonio over freezing conditions
Missing Pflugerville woman dead, boyfriend sought for murder
Man killed by masked gunmen on San Antonio's East side
Texas Freeze: Closed roads around San Antonio and Bexar County
Crash in New Braunfels closes road, claims life of driver
Connect With Us Listen To Us On