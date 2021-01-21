San Antonio Police Officer discovers the bodies of two teens
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio Police Officer made a startling discovery while out on patrol early Thursday morning.
He was in the 200 block of Fredonia Street at around 2:30 A.M. when he found the bodies of two teenagers lying in the street.
He checked for vital signs but neither had a pulse.
The victims, both male, are thought to be between the ages of 16 and 20. It’s believed they were killed elsewhere, then dumped where the officer found them.
The cause of the deaths hasn’t been released.