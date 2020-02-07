San Antonio police officer indicted on child porn charges
Sebastian Torres (Photo: San Antonio Police Department)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio police officer was arrested on child porn charges.
The FBI said 25-year-old Sebastian Torres, who has been an officer with the San Antonio Police Department for two years, was arrested Thursday morning.
A two-count federal grand jury indictment was unsealed Friday, charging Torres with distribution and possession of obscene visual representations of the sexual abuse of children.
If convicted, Torres could face up to 20 years in prison for each charge.
“The charges against Torres are deeply disturbing,” San Antonio police chief William McManus said in a statement. “When I was initially made aware of the allegations, he was immediately placed on administrative duty and a joint investigation with the FBI was launched. As a result of his arrest, Torres is now on administrative leave and the case remains under investigation. Because this is now a federal investigation, I cannot comment further except to say that we will continue to provide information and assistance to the FBI and the United States Attorney’s Office.”