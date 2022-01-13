San Antonio Police Officer rescues two from burning car

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two women are alive and well, thanks to the heroic efforts of a San Antonio Police Officer.
The women were in a car crash on Fredericksburg Road near West Hilderbrand just before 3 A.M. Thursday.
The driver reportedly got distracted, lost control of the car, then crashed in a parking lot.
When the officer arrived, the car was on fire and the women were trapped inside.
After getting the women out of the burning car, the officer grabbed a fire extinguisher and kept the flames from spreading until firefighters arrived.
The women were not injured and refused medical attention. Police continue investigating the crash.