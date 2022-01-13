      Weather Alert

San Antonio Police Officer rescues two from burning car

Don Morgan
Jan 13, 2022 @ 6:16am
Credit: Pixabay

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two women are alive and well, thanks to the heroic efforts of a San Antonio Police Officer.

The women were in a car crash on Fredericksburg Road near West Hilderbrand just before 3 A.M. Thursday.

The driver reportedly got distracted, lost control of the car, then crashed in a parking lot.

When the officer arrived, the car was on fire and the women were trapped inside.

After getting the women out of the burning car, the officer grabbed a fire extinguisher and kept the flames from spreading until firefighters arrived.

The women were not injured and refused medical attention. Police continue investigating the crash.

 

TAGS
crash Northwest Side San Antonio
