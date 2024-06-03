San Antonio Police: Officer shoots at 19-year-old who reportedly drove his vehicle toward officers at crash scene

Police vehicle with red and blue flashing lights on empty night street background, crime scene, night patrolling the city, fight against looting during quarantine.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 19-year-old has been arrested after he reportedly failed to stop his vehicle when ordered by officers to do so.

San Antonio police say they were investigating a crash at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday near West Loop 1604 North and Liberty Field.

Officers noticed another vehicle headed in their direction.

They tried to get the driver to stop but he kept going, driving over a curb and continuing toward the officer.

The officer then pulled his weapon and fired at the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Christian Garcia, wasn’t hit and drove away. Police managed to place him under arrest when they spotted him at a different location. Police later learned Garcia was involved in 4 recent suspected robberies.

There were also two juveniles in the vehicle with Garcia, they were detained as well.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will provide updates when they become available.