San Antonio Police: Officer suffers minor injury after woman runs red light, crashes into patrol vehicle

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio Police Officer escaped serious injury after his patrol vehicle was hit by another driver Monday morning.

KSAT- 12 reports the crash happened just before 2 A.M. on Fredericksburg Road near Loop 410.

The driver who collided with the officer, a 19-year-old female, was being pursued by a Balcones Heights Police Officer when she ran a red light and collided with the SAPD officer.

Officers say the driver, whose name hasn’t been released, has been detained for suspicion of DWI.

The Officer she ran into was sent to a nearby hospital to be checked out. He is reported to have a minor injury to his arm.