San Antonio Police Officer suspended for texting woman he met while responding to a call

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio Police Officer is going to spend a few weeks at home after he was suspended for texting a woman he met while on a call.
According to KSAT-12, Officer Juan Bruno was sent to a situation on South New Braunfels Street back in June.
He met the woman while he was on the scene and soon after leaving, he began sending text messages.
For about two hours, Officer Bruno sent the woman texts asking if she was married and commenting on her appearance.
The woman claims the officer contacted her first and the messages made her uncomfortable so she stopped replying to them.
The department launched an investigation and found that the officer, who has been with the SAPD for 6 years, discredited himself and the department as he tried to start a personal relationship with the woman.
He’s been suspended for 20 days and has been barred from contacting the woman again.