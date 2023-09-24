San Antonio Police: One dead, one arrested for DWI following three vehicle crash on city’s Northeast side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One person is dead following a 3-car crash on San Antonio’s Northeast side.

KSAT-12 is reporting that police were called to the 12400 block of O’Connor Road at around 2:30 Sunday morning.

That’s where a driver crossed the center lines of the road and collided head-on with a truck.

A driver in another truck swerved to avoid the wreck, but ended up rolling his truck.

Police say three people in the rolled truck were not hurt, while the driver of the vehicle that crossed the center lines was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup that was hit head-on had minor injuries but during a field sobriety test, police determined he had been drinking.

He was arrested for driving while intoxicated but he did not cause the crash.

No names have been released and police will continue investigating to determine why the driver in the car that caised the crash failed to stay in their lane.