SAPD: One killed in fiery rollover crash on North Side near airport

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police say one person died in a rollover crash on the North Side.

It was just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, in the Northbound lane of Highway 281. The car flipped over, then burst into flames at the San Pedro turnaround.

Firefighters arrived and after putting out the flames, they saw someone was in the vehicle.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver was going too fast in the turnaround and lost control of the car, but they haven’t confirmed if the deceased person was driving the car.

The investigation into the crash in underway.