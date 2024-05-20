KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: One stabbed, another in custody when argument takes violent turn on Northeast Side

By Don Morgan
May 20, 2024 7:11AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One man is in the hospital another in jail following a stabbing on the Northeast Side.

San Antonio police say they were called to the 2560 block of Northeast Loop 410 at around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

They say the two men were walking along the access road when they began arguing.

One of the men pulled a knife and stabbed the other.

The victim is in the hospital where he reported to be in critical condition while the man who stabbed him has been detained.

Police haven’t said what the two men were arguing about and haven’t released any names.

KTSA News will update this developing story when more details are released.

