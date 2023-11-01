San Antonio Police: Parking lot at The Rim shopping center sealed off after shopper spots grenade, device turned out to be fake

Police units responds to the scene of an emergency.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Some tense moments in a Northwest side parking lot Tuesday night.

San Antonio Police say they were called to The Rim shopping center in the 1700 block of I-10 at around 6 o’clock when someone saw what looked like a grenade and some shell casings.

The customer alerted store staff and police were called to the scene. SAPD officers arrived a short time later and the Bomb Squad was brought in.

Police closed off the parking lot and the Bomb Squad soon determined the device was a fake.

Police say the person who spotted the device did the right thing when they reported the device.

The phony grenade was destroyed and police say the public was never in danger.