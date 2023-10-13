San Antonio Police: Pedestrian hit by vehicle while walking along I-35 on-ramp on the Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Traffic on the Northeast side was tied up early Friday morning after a man who was walking on an I-35 entrance ramp was hit by a vehicle.

San Antonio Police say it happened at around 5 o’clock.

The man was on the Northbound ramp, near the Eisenhauer Road exit when he was hit.

The man was brought to the hospital in critical condition. His name and age haven’t been released.

KSAT-12 reports that a car with front-end damage was stopped at the scene but police haven’t released any information on the driver.

The I-35 North access road had to be shut down while police conducted an investigation.

This is a developing story.