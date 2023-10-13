KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Pedestrian hit by vehicle while walking along I-35 on-ramp on the Northeast Side

By Don Morgan
October 13, 2023 6:57AM CDT
Share
San Antonio Police: Pedestrian hit by vehicle while walking along I-35 on-ramp on the Northeast Side
Police red and blue lights

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Traffic on the Northeast side was tied up early Friday morning after a man who was walking on an I-35 entrance ramp was hit by a vehicle.

San Antonio Police say it happened at around 5 o’clock.

The man was on the Northbound ramp, near the Eisenhauer Road exit when he was hit.

The man was brought to the hospital in critical condition. His name and age haven’t been released.

KSAT-12 reports that a car with front-end damage was stopped at the scene but police haven’t released any information on the driver.

The I-35 North access road had to be shut down while police conducted an investigation.

This is a developing story.

More about:
Eisenhauer Road
I-35
Northeast Side
pedestrian hit
San Antonio

Popular Posts

1

SUV crashes after chase, numerous illegal immigrants arrested, DPS
2

San Antonio Police Department urges citizens to "remain vigilant" after Hamas leader calls for "Global day of Jihad"
3

New Braunfels Police: Carnival worker found dead in vehicle at Comal County Fairgrounds
4

Gov Abbott: Border wall going up, 50K illegal immigrants bused
5

East Central ISD braces for future after multiple 'swatting calls'