San Antonio Police: Pedestrian hit by vehicle while walking on North side sidewalk

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating after a man was hit by a driver who had lost control of his vehicle.

Police say it happened at around 9:30 Wednesday night on Highway 281 in the Embassy Oaks area.

The vehicle went off the road, rolled into the ditch, then onto the sidewalk and hit the victim, reported to be a man in his 50’s.

The pedestrian was transferred to a local hospital where he later died.

His name hasn’t been released.

Police say they assessed the driver at the scene but they have not been accused of driving while intoxicated. There’s no word on what, if any charges will be filed.

This is a developing story.