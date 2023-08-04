San Antonio Police: Pedestrian hit, killed on Northeast side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A pedestrian fatality on San Antonio’s Northeast side is being investigated by police.

KSAT-12 is reporting that someone called 9-1-1 at around 4 A.M. Friday to report they saw a body lying in the access road of Loop 410 near Rittiman Road.

Then, another 9-1-1 call a short time later from another driver who said they had hit someone in the same area.

The victim, reported to be a male in his 20’s or 30’s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are now looking into whether or not the driver who hit the victim responded in a manner that would be considered stopping to render aid.

No names have been released.

More details will be released after police wrap up their investigation.