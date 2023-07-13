KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Pedestrian killed in fatal crash on Highway 90

By Don Morgan
July 13, 2023 6:07AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police say they were called to the city’s West Side late Wednesday night, when a man was hit by a van on Highway 90.

Officers say the man was walking in the Eastbound lane of the highway near Loop 410 at around 10:30 P.M.

The impact sent him through a fence and into the opposite lane.

The driver who hit him did stop and tried to assist the man until help arrived, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they believe the deceased man was homeless but did not release his name.

The driver is not expected to be charged and the crash is still under investigation.

The fatal mishap on Highway 90 comes just days after KTSA reported on a new study by Gunther Mitsubishi that cited the route as one of the most feared road trips in the country.

