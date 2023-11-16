KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police release body-cam footage from October Officer-Involved Shooting

By Don Morgan
November 16, 2023 6:09AM CST
Screenshot: San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police have released the body-cam footage from an Officer-Involved Shooting last month.

In a press release from the SAPD, the video was recorded during an incident the morning of October 17.

That’s when two SAPD officers attempted to stop a vehicle with an expired registration on West Cevallos.

The driver pulled over but then he and a passenger jumped out and tried to run away.

The officers were able to catch the driver as the passenger continued to run. As he made his way through a neighborhood on Gus Garcia, the passenger tried to jump a fence.

When he wasn’t able to continue running he turned toward the officers and raised a gun.

That’s when the officers opened fire on the man. He was prounounced dead at the scene. A second firearm was found in the man’s waistband.

The Bexar County Distract Attorney is investigating the shooting.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LnFujNDkrIM

