San Antonio Police release body cam footage from officer’s interaction with Councilman Clayton Perry

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry turned himself in at the courthouse Thursday afternoon after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The warrant was for failure to stop and give information following a hit and run crash on Redland Road Sunday night.

Perry admitted he was in a crash but that he doesn’t remember it because he hit his head.

But within hours after his booking, San Antonio Police released body cam video from the officer who responded to Perry’s home after a witness to the crash called to say he followed the councilman to his home.

The footage shows the officer walking up to Perry’s home, his Jeep Wrangler still running in the driveway with the front of the vehicle pressed against the garage door.

After entering Perry’s yard, the officer found Perry lying on the ground, looking disheveled with an injury to his head.

The officer asks Perry several questions concerning his condition and whether or not Perry had been driving.

The councilman denied being behind the wheel and refused medical attention.

The officer also makes reference to an incident at a Bill Miller restaurant. That’s where a cashier called to report an individual in a black Jeep Wrangler matching Perry’s description had been causing a disturbance in the drive thru.

It was just a few minutes after Perry left the restaurant that he reportedly crashed his Jeep into another vehicle and didn’t stop.

Perry paid the $12,000 bond for charges stemming from the hit and run.

Afterwards he spoke to reporters who asked if he had been drinking the night of the hit and run. He refused to answer but said he was going to “trust in the process”.

He was also asked if he was going to resign from city council. He answered that has “a lot of things to evaluate.”

At this point, Perry has not been charged with anything other than the hit and run. The District Attorney will decide if more charges will be filed.