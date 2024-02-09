San Antonio Police release body-cam footage from shootout with former Bexar County Deputy

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department has released body-cam footage from a shootout that took place last month.

It happened in the early morning hours of January 9 in the 6900 block of Timbercreek.

Police were responding to calls about someone shooting guns outside of an apartment complex.

Officers arrived and while they were attempting to secure the area, one officer heard the man, identified as 43-year-old Jose Vasquez, racking a gun.

Investigators say Vasquez then fired several shots as the officers scattered for cover.

The SWAT team was called in and at some point, Officer Jesse Noriega saw Vasquez point his weapon at some officers who were behind a fence.

Officer Noriega fired his gun and Vasquez was hit.

Vasquez, a former Bexar County Deputy, was transported to a hospital and later booked on two counts of deadly conduct with a firearm and aggravated assault against a public servant.

Officers found several weapons inside his apartment.

Bonds were set at $300,000.

Officer Noriega is on administrative duty while the investigation is underway.