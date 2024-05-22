San Antonio Police release name of man shot, killed by officers Sunday night when he reportedly tried to run them down

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department has released the name of the man who was shot by officers Sunday night.

It was around 7 p.m. Sunday when officers were called to a Northwest Side apartment complex where someone was reported to be smoking marijuana by the pool.

The officers arrived and spotted a car that had been reported stolen in the parking lot.

They parked behind the car and went to deal with the pot smoking call.

When they returned to the parking lot, they saw a man getting into the stolen car. He drove over a curb and started heading in the direction of the police officers.

The officers believed the man was trying to run into them so they opened fire. The man, identified as 21-year-old Angel Gabriel Cuevas, was shot one time in the head and later died at a hospital.

Officials say the two officers, Travis Maxwell and Daniel Garcia, have been with the department for less than a year.

They will be on administrative duty during the investigation into the shooting.