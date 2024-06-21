San Antonio Police release names of couple killed in Tuesday night shooting

Close-up shot of police car siren lights. Offices of the law ready for action, chase the criminals, Arrest offenders and fight crime. Stylish cinematic lights with dark sky.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police have released the names of two people killed in a shooting that turned into a crash this week.

It happened Tuesday night on West Martin Street.

Police say 27-year-old Ariel Martinez and 31-year-old Jonathan Medrano were in a vehicle when another vehicle pulled up. Whoever was inside started shooting at the couple, causing them to leave the road and crash into some steps.

They were both hit by gunshots. Martinez died at the scene while Medrano died at a hospital.

There were two homeless people sitting on the steps that the couple crashed into.

One of them was trapped under the car and died at the scene while the second was treated by emergency crews.

Their names have not been released and police are still searching for the shooter.

The investigation continues.