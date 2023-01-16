San Antonio police release numbers from holiday crime-fighting task force

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The holidays are generally a time for celebrations, reunions, and lots of gift-giving, but the San Antonio Police Department is generally busy with other obvious functions.

New numbers from the 2022 Holiday Burglary, Motor Vehicle, and Theft of Vehicle Task Force, and the results clearly illustrate that criminals do not take the holidays off.

The more than one-month long campaign is focused on vehicle theft offenders and public education for deterrence and safety tips.

SAPD is thanking all officers who helped generate the stats below:

Total Persons Arrested: 58

Burglary of Motor Vehicle Charges: 17

Weapons Charges: 14

Handguns Recovered: 17

Rifles Recovered: 1

Property recovered: $53,075

Stolen Vehicles Recovered: 39

Recovered vehicles value: $807,400

Marijuana Seized (grams): 588

Heroin Seized (grams): 21

Cocaine Seized (grams): 13

Methamphetamine Seized: 88 grams