San Antonio Police release the name of 8 month old baby killed in shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police have released the name of an 8 month old baby who was shot and killed while her parents wrestled over a gun.

The shooting happened at around 7 P.M. Wednesday at the Merida Apartments on Village Drive.

The parents of Rosalinda Martinez were arguing about the gun. The father was holding the gun which the child’s mother claimed was hers.

The couple began struggling over the gun as the mother was holding the baby. The gun fired one time with the bullet hitting the mother and the baby.

They were both rushed to the hospital where Rosalinda later died. Her mother is expected to recover.

The man who was holding the gun fled the scene and police are still searching for him.

His name and the mother’s name haven’t been released.