San Antonio Police release the name of teenager shot and killed while allegedly trying to steal a car

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The name of the teenager who was shot and killed during an attempted car burglary is now released.

The San Antonio Police Department says it happened early Monday morning at The Reserve San Antonio apartments on Babcock Road.

Police say a resident heard the sound of glass breaking and then went outside to investigate. This is when investigators say the resident saw 16-year-old Adam Tino Arroyo trying to steal his vehicle. The man pulled his gun and shot Arroyo, who was inside the man’s car.

Officers were called to the scene, and they say the man told them he fired the gun because he thought Arroyo was armed.

Arroyo died at the scene and police have not confirmed that he was armed. There is no word on whether the resident will be facing charges.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.

Additional reporting by KTSA’s Christian Blood