San Antonio Police release video of person of interest in murder case

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police have been investigating the death of 40 year old Christopher Olivarez since his body was found in his home on Kirk Place September 25.
He was found with massive trauma to his body and had been stabbed.
Police say whoever killed Olivarez left the scene in the victim’s vehicle which was found abandoned a few days later.
Investigators have released surveillance video of a man they are calling a person of interest in the case and they’re asking for your help in identifying him.
If you have any information, call the SAPD’s Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.