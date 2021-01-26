San Antonio Police release video recorded shortly before a 2018 murder
Photo: San Antonio Police Department
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New video is being released in connection with a 2018 murder case.
The clip is from February 24, 2018. That’s the night Christopher Polk left the Ice Lounge on Evers Road and 410.
The video shows Polk’s car shortly after after he exited Loop 410 at Bandera. His car is followed by two other vehicles. A silver S-U-V and a black sedan.
It’s believed the occupants of those vehicles opened fire soon after the video was recorded.
Polk was struck and died at the scene.
If you have any information, call the SAPD’s homicide unit at 210-207-7635.