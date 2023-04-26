San Antonio police releasing body cam footage of two officer-involved shootings in March

Warning: The following content may be disturbing for some viewers

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is releasing body cam footage of two officer-involved shootings near the end of March.

One of the incidents happened March 28, 2023 when officers were called to the 200 block of Essex Street. When officers arrived, they were directed to the suspect’s residence on the 1300 block of S. Mesquite St.

Police say 34-year-old Paul Palafox fired at officers from inside and outside of the home, but he was later hit and died from his injuries.

The second officer-involved shooting happened March 29, 2023 when police were called to a shooting in progress at Arnold Park.

When officers arrived, witnesses directed officers to the suspect who was still at the park.

Investigators say the suspect pointed a handgun at his head when officers approached, but then pointed it at police and fired.

Both officers on the scene returned fire, hitting 26-year-old Raul Arzola. He was taken to the hospital, but survived the shooting.

Arzola has been charged with Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant and three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon for

firing towards civilians in the park.