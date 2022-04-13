San Antonio Police report fewer DWI arrests during Fiesta 2022 than in past years

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is reporting fewer DWI arrests during Fiesta 2022 than in years past.
Fiesta took place March 31 through April 10 and during that time, SAPD made 129 DWI arrests.
That’s down from the 169 people arrested during Fiesta 2021.
The Department says the numbers don’t indicate whether or not the arrests were directly related to Fiesta, just that they were made during the event.
SAPD also reports that for the 11th year in a row, there were no Fiesta related traffic fatalities.
It can be a busy time for Police. The department arrested 227 people for DWI during Fiesta in 2018 and 204 in 2019.