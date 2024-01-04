SAPD: Driver crashes into West Side home

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An investigation is underway to figure out why a car slammed into a West Side home.

San Antonio police say the driver lost control of the car they were driving just before 4 a.m. on Thursday. After hitting the house on Morales Street, investigators say the car rolled over.

SAPD says nobody in the home was hurt, and the driver managed to escape injury as well.

Police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash, but the driver was reportedly going well above the posted speed limit.

The amount of damage done to the home has yet to be determined and there is no word on what the driver will be charged with.