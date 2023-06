SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is announcing the retirement of two of its own.

But these are K9 dogs who have reached the point where they can call it a career.

K9 Wylie and K9 Leo will be enjoying retirement in homes with fellow SAPD officers.

The Department says in a Facebook post K9 Wylie served for 7 years while K9 Leo had a 9-year run.