San Antonio Police: Road rage shooting on the Southwest side sends one to the hospital with gunshot wound to the neck, search for shooter continues

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There’s been another road rage shooting in San Antonio.

This time on the Southwest Side where police say a 21-year-old man was injured while riding in the backseat of a pickup.

It happened at around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police, two drivers got involved in a road rage incident and at some point, someone in a black, lifted pickup started shooting, hitting a backseat passenger in the other pickup in the neck.

The injured man was brought to a nearby convenience store in the 4700 block of West Military Drive.

The two other people in the pickup with him were not hurt.

Police say they don’t have a description of the shooter and they are still working to determine how the altercation started.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will provide updates when more information is released.