KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Road rage shooting on the Southwest side sends one to the hospital with gunshot wound to the neck, search for shooter continues

By Don Morgan
April 23, 2024 6:57AM CDT
Share
San Antonio Police: Road rage shooting on the Southwest side sends one to the hospital with gunshot wound to the neck, search for shooter continues
Police car with flashing lights on at night.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There’s been another road rage shooting in San Antonio.

This time on the Southwest Side where police say a 21-year-old man was injured while riding in the backseat of a pickup.

It happened at around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police, two drivers got involved in a road rage incident and at some point, someone in a black, lifted pickup started shooting, hitting a backseat passenger in the other pickup in the neck.

The injured man was brought to a nearby convenience store in the 4700 block of West Military Drive.

The two other people in the pickup with him were not hurt.

Police say they don’t have a description of the shooter and they are still working to determine how the altercation started.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will provide updates when more information is released.

More about:
Road Rage Shooting
San Antonio
San Antonio Police
southwest side

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio Police: Two killed in shooting on East Side, shooter gunned down victims as they were standing in a garage
2

Severe Thunderstorm Watch just outside San Antonio, New Braunfels
3

San Antonio Police: Vehicle pushed onto sidewalk during collision runs over, kills woman on the West Side
4

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies woman shot and killed after attacking Balcones Heights Police Officers
5

TxDOT: New Braunfels teen killed in head-on crash