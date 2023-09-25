San Antonio Police: SAPD Officer suspended following arrest for suspicion of DWI

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An off-duty San Antonio Police officer is on the wrong side of the law after he was arrested for suspicion of DWI.

The SAPD says officers were called to the scene of a minor single vehicle crash in the 1700 block of Evans Road Saturday, September 23.

During the investigation, officers noticed that the driver appeared to be intoxicated.

They arrested San Antonio Police Officer Eric Duffin for suspicion of Driving While Intoxicated.

Duffin, a 16 year SAPD veteran, had been assigned to the North Patrol and was off-duty at the time of the crash.

He has been temporarily suspended without pay while criminal and administrative investigations are conducted.

Police did not say if anybody else was in the car with Duffin or if he had been injured in the crash.