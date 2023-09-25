KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: SAPD Officer suspended following arrest for suspicion of DWI

By Don Morgan
September 25, 2023 8:48AM CDT
Share
San Antonio Police: SAPD Officer suspended following arrest for suspicion of DWI
SAPD Officer Eric Duffin arrested for suspicion of DWI Photo; San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An off-duty San Antonio Police officer is on the wrong side of the law after he was arrested for suspicion of DWI.

The SAPD says officers were called to the scene of a minor single vehicle crash in the 1700 block of Evans Road Saturday, September 23.

During the investigation, officers noticed that the driver appeared to be intoxicated.

They arrested San Antonio Police Officer Eric Duffin for suspicion of Driving While Intoxicated.

Duffin, a 16 year SAPD veteran, had been assigned to the North Patrol and was off-duty at the time of the crash.

He has been temporarily suspended without pay while criminal and administrative investigations are conducted.

Police did not say if anybody else was in the car with Duffin or if he had been injured in the crash.

More about:
police officer arrested
San Antonio

Popular Posts

1

SAPD: 10-year-old sleeping in the back seat of a car wakes up, jumps out of vehicle after finding thief behind the wheel
2

Border: Feds cut and remove razor wire put in by Texas, Abbott responds with more troops
3

San Antonio Police: Man pistol whipped, shot and robbed on city's North Side
4

Cans of SPAM sold at Texas H-E-B stores subject of USDA health alert
5

San Antonio Police: SAPD Officer suspended following arrest for suspicion of DWI