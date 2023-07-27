San Antonio Police say 42-year-old man arrested for trying to arrange a meeting with teenager

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — He thought he was going to meet up with a teenaged girl he had met online, but he was wrong.

Police say an undercover sting operation ended with the arrest of 42-year-old Anthony Flores.

Flores reportedly thought the person he had been chatting with online was a 15 year-old girl. He tried to arrange a meeting, but it turns out, the person he was trying to get together with was an undercover police officer.

Police say they arrested Flores as he was on his way to work in Boerne Wednesday morning.

Flores was taken into custody without incident and has been booked at the Kendall County Jail on charges of :

Online Solicitation of a Minor-Meet with Intent Sexual Conduct.

The San Antonio Police Department’s Human Exploitation Unit received assistance from the Boerne Police Department is arresting Flores.