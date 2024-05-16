KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police say fight between married couple ends with both of them shot, recovering at hospital

By Don Morgan
May 16, 2024 8:10AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A fight over a gun leads to two people in the hospital with gunshot wounds.

San Antonio police say the married couple were arguing in their home on Culebra Road just after midnight Thursday.

The husband is reported to have pulled a gun and the couple got into a struggle over the weapon.

The gun was fired several times during the scuffle, resulting in both of them being shot.

Police say they were both brought to a hospital and are expected to be okay.

Police haven’t said what the couple had been arguing about and there’s no word on whether or not either of them will face charges.

The investigation continues.

 

