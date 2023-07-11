San Antonio Police say man accidentally shoots himself while investigating noise coming from his backyard

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — You hear a noise coming from your backyard at 4 A.M., what do you do?

According to police, one San Antonio man decided he was going to grab his gun and investigate.

FOX 29 is reporting that the man thought he heard an intruder Tuesday morning, but when he was looking around in his back yard, he accidentally pulled the trigger and shot himself in the leg.

According to police, the Schley Avenue resident was brought to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

His name hasn’t been released and no word on whether or not he spotted an intruder in his backyard.