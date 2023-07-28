San Antonio police say man and child shot while standing near swimming pool at Southwest Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people, including a 6-year-old child are in the hospital after a shooting at a Southwest side apartment complex.

According to San Antonio Police, it happened just before 8 P.M. Thursday. The victims were near the pool area at the apartments on Medina Base Road when they were shot.

Investigators say a red Mercedes with tinted windows rolled up and whoever was in the car started shooting.

The child and a 23-year-old man were hit. They were brought to an area hospital and are being treated for injuries being called “non-life threatening”.

Witnesses tell police that there were 4 people in the car but a description of the occupants hasn’t been released.

A motive for the shooting has not been determined and the search for the people in the Mercedes continues.

We will provide more details as this story develops.