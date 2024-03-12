San Antonio Police say man grazed by bullet in road rage shooting on the West Side

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating what appears to be a road rage shooting on the West side.

KSAT-12 reports the shooting happened at around 2 p.m. Monday near Highway 90 and General McMullen Drive.

A man was driving in the area when another vehicle began following him. Shortly after the man turned onto Highway 90, two people in the vehicle that was following him started shooting. One of the bullets grazed the man in the back of the head. He was able to get away from the shooters and call for help.

He was able to tell police that two people in the car shot at him. One armed with a pistol and the second had a rifle. Police say the man’s vehicle was hit several times and they haven’t been able to locate the shooters.

The victim was treated at the scene by EMS.

KTSA News will provide updates on this developing story as they become available.