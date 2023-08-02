San Antonio Police say man shot at Northwest Side home, wife detained for questioning

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital while his wife is in police custody.

KSAT-12 is reporting that the shooting happened just after 4 A.M. Wednesday in the 14000 block of Rocky Pine Woods Street.

Officers say they found the shooting victim with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen. He’s in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

The man’s wife is being detained for questioning. Police say the couple aren’t cooperating with investigators as they try to determine why the man was shot.

The couple’s four children, who range in age from 3 to 8 years old were in the home at the time of the shooting. Police say the children were not hurt and didn’t witness the shooting. They will be handed over to Child Protective Services.

This is a developing story and we will provide more details as they become available.