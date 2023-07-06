KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police say teens playing with gun shoot elderly man in the back

By Don Morgan
July 6, 2023 6:25AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man in his 70’s to the hospital.

KSAT 12 is reporting that the shooting happened just after 10 P.M. Wednesday at a home in the 2500 block of Pollote Drive.

The victim was in the bathroom when he was shot. Police at the scene say the man’s 16 year old grandson was in another room with some friends. The teens were playing with a gun and somebody fired it accidentally.

The grandfather was hit in the back. KSAT says he was brought to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police are looking for the grandson’s friends who were gone by the time officers arrived.

This is a a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

